Gonoforum President Mostafa Mohsin Montu dies

Gonoforum President and former MP Mostafa Mohsin Montu passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Sunday. He was 79.

Montu, one of the organisers of the Liberation War, breathed his last at Square Hospital around 5:00pm, said Gonoforum publicity and publication secretary Muhammad Ullah Modhu.

He said the Gonoforum leader was admitted to the hospital recently with lung infections.