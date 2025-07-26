National Election
Restoring public trust and women’s participation key challenges: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday said restoring public confidence in the electoral process and encouraging voters, particularly women, to return to polling stations remain the biggest challenges in the upcoming national election.
“The most pressing challenge for the Election Commission in the upcoming parliamentary election is to regain voters' trust and encourage their active participation at polling centres,” he said while speaking at a views-exchange meeting on the 13th general election, held at the office of the Khulna regional election officer.
“Ensuring the presence of women voters remains a significant hurdle,” he added.
Expressing concern over the misuse of artificial intelligence, the CEC described it as a more serious threat than conventional weapons.
He emphasised the need for heightened vigilance against any technology-driven attempts to influence the electoral process.
The CEC also announced that a nationwide drive to seize illegal arms and curb violence would be conducted ahead of the election.
“We want a transparent election. No activities will be carried out under cover of darkness. Everything must happen in broad daylight to ensure accountability,” the CEC clarified.
“We are determined to deliver a fair election. If we fail to do so, it could cast doubt on the future of Bangladesh,” he added.
The additional regional election officer of Khulna Division, along with senior district and upazila election officers of the division, were present at the meeting.