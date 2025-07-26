Restoring public trust and women’s participation key challenges: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday said restoring public confidence in the electoral process and encouraging voters, particularly women, to return to polling stations remain the biggest challenges in the upcoming national election.

“The most pressing challenge for the Election Commission in the upcoming parliamentary election is to regain voters' trust and encourage their active participation at polling centres,” he said while speaking at a views-exchange meeting on the 13th general election, held at the office of the Khulna regional election officer.