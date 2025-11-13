President Md Shahabuddin issues order to implement the July National Charter
President Md Shahabuddin has issued the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order. The order was promulgated today, Thursday.
Earlier, the Advisory Council of the Interim Government approved the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order, 2025 during a council meeting.
Following the approval, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation, outlining the key provisions of the order and the process for its implementation.
In his speech, the Chief Adviser announced that the national parliamentary elections and the national referendum will be held on the same day.
The referendum will cover four specific issues and voters will express their opinion by casting a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ vote on a single consolidated question encompassing those four topics.
The Chief Adviser stated, “After careful consideration of all relevant matters, we have decided that the national referendum will be held on the same day as the forthcoming parliamentary elections.
In other words, both the general election and the referendum will take place simultaneously in the first half of February. This will in no way hinder the objectives of the reform process.”
He further added that necessary legislation will be enacted at the appropriate time to facilitate the conduct of the referendum.