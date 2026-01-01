I will strive to continue her work for the people: Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman has said that his mother, Khaleda Zia, devoted her entire life to serving the people. Today, he feels that responsibility and legacy deeply. With focus and a sense of duty, he is pledging that he will try to continue her work forward from where his mother’s journey came to an end.

Tarique Rahman made the remarks in a post published on his verified Facebook page at 10:00 am today, Thursday.

Former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia passed away Tuesday morning at Evercare Hospital in the capital. She was 79. Her namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) was held Wednesday afternoon on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital. The area in and around Manik Mia Avenue was packed with people for her funeral prayers.