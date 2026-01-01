Facebook post
Your efforts made it possible to honour her memory with dignity: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has thanked all those involved in carrying out duties during the namaz-e-janaza and burial of his mother Khaleda Zia, on behalf of his family and himself.
Describing the final farewell to BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia as a historic one, he said the farewell was completed with due respect and dignity on behalf of the people of the country.
Tarique Rahman made the remarks in a post on his verified Facebook page a little before 7:15 am on Thursday. Addressing the people of the country and all those involved in the janaza and burial arrangements, he wrote, “In this time of deep grief, the compassion, respect and sense of responsibility you have shown have touched our hearts.”
In the post, Tarique Rahman expressed gratitude to the army, navy, air force, security and law enforcement agencies, the chief adviser and advisers of various ministries of the interim government, as well as journalists.
Tarique Rahman said, “In yesterday's moments of deep personal loss, I want to speak from the heart and thank the many individuals whose care and professionalism helped the country conduct itself through my mother’s final farewell.”
“I am deeply grateful to the officers and personnel of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force who stood with dignity and diligence throughout the day. Many of you were on duty for long hours, ensuring order and calm while remaining mindful of the grief that surrounded us. Your conduct reflected not only discipline, but kindness,” he added.
The BNP leader further wrote, “My sincere thanks also go to the men and women serving across our security and law-enforcement services: the Home Adviser’s office, the Police, BGB, Ansar & VDP, RAB, and APBN. You worked patiently and respectfully, helping millions of people gather and return safely, allowing families to mourn and pay their respects in peace.”
Tarique Rahman also thanked the intelligence saying, “I am equally thankful to those whose work is often unseen, the dedicated individuals of DGFI, NSI, and the Special Branch (SB). Your vigilance helped ensure the safety and smooth flow of the day.”
“I would also like to acknowledge the many public servants and staff working within the National Security Adviser’s office, PSO AFD, DG SSF, and the teams from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Cultural Affairs, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Your thoughtful coordination and steady presence helped ensure that everything was handled with care,” he added.
The BNP acting chairman further wrote, “I am grateful to the officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose thoughtful efforts helped ensure that senior dignitaries from abroad were able to personally convey the condolences of their respective countries. Their presence reflected the deep respect my mother was held in beyond our borders.”
“Covering the event amid a vast crowd spread across several square kilometres was an immense challenge for journalists. Despite these harsh conditions, media professionals from home and abroad worked with dedication to document and share accurate coverage of the janaza prayers and burial worldwide. I extend my sincere respect and heartfelt thanks to all of them,” he added.
“I also wish to thank Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, and the members of his cabinet, for attending in person and for helping to guide the day with steadiness and care during a moment of national mourning,” he said.
Tarique Rahman also thanked the people of the country saying, “On behalf of my family, I thank each of you, not as institutions, but as people, for the empathy, respect, and sense of duty you showed at a time when we were grieving a great loss. Your efforts made it possible for our family, Alhamdilillah, and for the nation, to honour her memory with dignity.”