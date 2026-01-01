Your efforts made it possible to honour her memory with dignity: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has thanked all those involved in carrying out duties during the namaz-e-janaza and burial of his mother Khaleda Zia, on behalf of his family and himself.

Describing the final farewell to BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia as a historic one, he said the farewell was completed with due respect and dignity on behalf of the people of the country.

Tarique Rahman made the remarks in a post on his verified Facebook page a little before 7:15 am on Thursday. Addressing the people of the country and all those involved in the janaza and burial arrangements, he wrote, “In this time of deep grief, the compassion, respect and sense of responsibility you have shown have touched our hearts.”

In the post, Tarique Rahman expressed gratitude to the army, navy, air force, security and law enforcement agencies, the chief adviser and advisers of various ministries of the interim government, as well as journalists.