8 political parties, organisations to meet Chief Adviser Sunday
Eight political parties and organisations, including Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Gono Odhikar Parishad, are scheduled to meet with the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, tomorrow.
The meeting will take place Sunday evening at the Chief Adviser’s official residence, Jamuna.
The Islami Andolan confirmed the meeting today (Saturday) through a press release sent to the media. According to the statement, the party’s Ameer and the Pir of Charmonai, Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, will represent Islami Andolan in the meeting, scheduled for 5:45pm at Jamuna.
The press release further stated that, in addition to Islami Andolan, senior leaders of the following parties will also attend the meeting: Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Khelafat Majlish, Gano Adhikar Parishad, Nezam-e-Islami Party and Hefazat-e-Islam.
At the meeting, the top political leaders are expected to advise the interim government on key issues, including reforms, the upcoming election, and ensuring justice against those involved in autocracy.
Meanwhile, a delegation from the BNP met with Professor Muhammad Yunus at Jamuna after 7:30pm today. Later, the Chief Adviser is also scheduled to hold meetings with Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP).
These meetings are taking place amidst ongoing discussions about Professor Yunus’s potential resignation.