8 political parties, organisations to meet Chief Adviser Sunday

Eight political parties and organisations, including Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Gono Odhikar Parishad, are scheduled to meet with the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, tomorrow.

The meeting will take place Sunday evening at the Chief Adviser’s official residence, Jamuna.

The Islami Andolan confirmed the meeting today (Saturday) through a press release sent to the media. According to the statement, the party’s Ameer and the Pir of Charmonai, Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, will represent Islami Andolan in the meeting, scheduled for 5:45pm at Jamuna.