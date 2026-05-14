Jamaat prepares to contest independently banking on youth support, 12 candidates finalised

Several party sources said that although party nominations were once limited only to rukons (sworn members), that policy has now changed somewhat. In the 13th parliamentary election, nominations were given not only to party workers and supporters but also to people from other religions. The same policy may be followed in the local government elections.

This time, special importance is being given to young leadership. Jamaat wants to bring forward student leaders who led the 2024 student mass uprising in the local government elections. The plan also includes former leaders of the party’s student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Hamidur Rahman Azad, assistant secretary general of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and coordinator of the 11-party alliance, told Prothom Alo on 10 May that party candidates are being finalised in most cases for municipality, district, upazila, and union council elections. He said experience, acceptability, and popularity are being prioritised in selecting candidates. Based on these qualifications, there may be understandings with alliance partners in some areas. However, preparations are being made to contest the city corporation elections independently.