Hero Alam gets back his candidature in Dhaka-17 by-poll

YouTuber Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam has got back his candidacy in the by-polls of Dhaka-17 constituency.
The election commission (EC) on Thursday afternoon declared his nomination paper valid following an appeal hearing.
The Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Mizanur Rahman stood for Hero Alam in the hearing -- where chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and other election commissioners were present.
Hero Alam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo, adding the EC granted his appeal. Earlier on Sunday, the returning officer of Dhaka-17 by-poll Md Monir Hossain cancelled his candidature over discrepancy in the signatory list.
As per the law, independent candidates are required to submit a list containing signatures of one per cent of voters in the constituency. The EC claimed to have found a discrepancy in the list submitted by Hero Alam, who, however, denied the allegation.
Later, Hero Alam appealed to the EC against the cancellation order, which was granted on Thursday.
He told Prothom Alo that he will start electioneering after the symbol is allotted, on 26 June. “I will seek votes from all voters, ranging from elite to marginal."