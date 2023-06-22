Hero Alam gets back his candidature in Dhaka-17 by-poll

YouTuber Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam has got back his candidacy in the by-polls of Dhaka-17 constituency.

The election commission (EC) on Thursday afternoon declared his nomination paper valid following an appeal hearing.

The Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Mizanur Rahman stood for Hero Alam in the hearing -- where chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and other election commissioners were present.