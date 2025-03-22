The agenda of any quarter shouldn't be part of govt's plan of action: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the interim government must maintain a completely neutral stance. They also must be alert to ensure that the political agenda of any quarter is not part of their plan of action.

Mirza Fakhrul was addressing a press briefing at 11:00 the morning today, Saturday, at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan of the capital.

Earlier on Thursday, BNP held its standing committee meeting. The decisions taken at the meeting were presented at today's press briefing.

In the written statement presented by the BNP secretary general, it was said apprehensions have entered the public mind as certain advisors within the interim government are directly or indirectly involved in the formation of a political party. Indications and evidence are also emerging of the administration being used in this process, which does not bode well for the nation or for democracy.