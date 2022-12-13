Jamaat ameer allegedly picked up

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders said the DB men ransacked the home before picking Shafiqur Rahman up at around 2:00am Tuesday. The DB men also snatched the mobile phone sets of everyone present at the house during the raid.

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced 10-point demands from the party’s Dhaka divisional rally at Golapbagh ground on 10 December. Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to organise demonstrations simultaneously to press home the same demands.

The Jamaat-e-Islami said their announcement to hold demonstrations simultaneously has made the Awami League government extremely nervous. That’s why they picked up the party’s ameer. This is an extremely unjust act and political bankruptcy and overdoing of the ruling party. People will reply to the government through beating it in a humiliating manner.