Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has placed a ten-point demand at the divisional mass rally at Golapbagh in the capital.

The demands were placed at the end of the rally on Saturday.

The demands are: 1. The current unelected and illegal government have to resign abolishing the parliament. 2. A neutral non-party caretaker government has to be constituted in light with the section 58 Kha, Ga and Gha added to the constitution in 1996.

*More to follow...