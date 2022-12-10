BNP rally begins, Golapbagh field packed to the brim

The last one of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP's) planned divisional mass rallies has started in the Golapbagh field in Dhaka in time.

The field has been filled to the brim with thousands of BNP men while more leaders and activists are still entering the venue in groups.

With little room to maneuver in the field, the BNP men have taken positions on the adjacent roads and are chanting slogans.