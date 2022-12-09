BNP men flock to Golapbagh field

The leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have started gathering in the capital's Golapbagh field on Friday evening, soon after the party received permission to hold its divisional rally in the field.

The rally is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am on Saturday, but more than 50 per cent of the venue was filled with the BNP men by 6:30 pm on Friday. Later, the labourers started the work of erecting a stage for the rally.

The Golapbagh field is located in the south of the Sayedabad bus terminal. Immediately after getting permission from the DMP, the BNP men started flocking to the venue from different areas of the capital city and the adjacent localities.