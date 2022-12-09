BNP men flock to Golapbagh field

During a visit to the venue in the evening, some central leaders and a large number of activists of the de facto opposition were seen taking positions in the western block of the field. They were chanting various slogans standing in a gallery.
No microphone or megaphone was installed there until the evening. There were a number of lampposts surrounding the field, but without any lights. However, the ground was lit up shortly with several lights installed in the gallery.
BNP leaders Aman Ullah Aman and Nipun Roy Chowdhury were seen invigorating their activists with various slogans from the gallery.
A certain Mamun reached the venue from Maniknagar around 6:00 pm. In a conversation with Prothom Alo, Mamun said he, in a Facebook live, had seen many BNP men gathering in the Golapbagh field. It inspired him to join the BNP men.
Khokon, another BNP activist from Keraniganj, said he started for the venue immediately after he had learnt around 4:00 pm that the rally will be held at the Golapbagh field.
Asked about the on-way restrictions, he said the police stopped him at a spot and asked about his destination. But they let him go after he mentioned a place ahead.
Apart from the field, the BNP men were also seen on the streets around the field. People from different areas are entering the field in groups, with various slogans.