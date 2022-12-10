City

BNP’s Dhaka rally: Empty streets, Police on alert

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The policemen remain alert in the Shia Masjid area around 8:00am on 10 December, 2022.Shamsur Rahman

The BNP is all set to hold its divisional mass rally in the Golapbagh field in the capital around 11:00 am.

The streets in Dhaka have been almost empty since Saturday morning with a nominal number of transports plying. The presence of pedestrians and commuters was also far lower than a normal day. 

However, the policemen were seen to remain alert at different points across the city. The city thoroughfares were found almost free from motorbikes and private vehicles during a visit to Mohammadpur, Shia Masjid, Collegegate, Asad Avenue, Khamarbari, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar areas between 7:30 am and 8:15 am. Some CNG-run auto rickshaws were seen plying the roads. 

The police remained alert on the opposite side of Ganabhaban, in the back gate of Residential Model College, Shia Masjid intersection, Asad Avenue, and Farmgate bus stand area.

Along with the policemen, the Awami League leaders and activists took positions in the Farmgate area. 

Some CNG-run auto rickshaws were waiting for passengers. Abdul Haque, an auto rickshaw driver, told Prothom Alo that the roads have been empty since Thursday evening.

He has to pay Tk 1200 to the vehicle owner daily while the daily fuel cost is Tk 300. The issue of his own income comes after keeping all these expenses aside. 

Abdul Haque said his income was Tk 200 on the previous day and it seems to be lower on Saturday. 

A few passengers were seen waiting for the bus at Khamarbari area. Some rickshaws were plying the main road. The city dwellers mostly did not leave home except for emergency issues. 

