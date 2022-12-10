BNP’s Dhaka rally: Empty streets, Police on alert

The police remained alert on the opposite side of Ganabhaban, in the back gate of Residential Model College, Shia Masjid intersection, Asad Avenue, and Farmgate bus stand area.
Along with the policemen, the Awami League leaders and activists took positions in the Farmgate area.
Some CNG-run auto rickshaws were waiting for passengers. Abdul Haque, an auto rickshaw driver, told Prothom Alo that the roads have been empty since Thursday evening.
He has to pay Tk 1200 to the vehicle owner daily while the daily fuel cost is Tk 300. The issue of his own income comes after keeping all these expenses aside.
Abdul Haque said his income was Tk 200 on the previous day and it seems to be lower on Saturday.
A few passengers were seen waiting for the bus at Khamarbari area. Some rickshaws were plying the main road. The city dwellers mostly did not leave home except for emergency issues.