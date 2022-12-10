BNP’s Dhaka rally: Empty streets, Police on alert

The BNP is all set to hold its divisional mass rally in the Golapbagh field in the capital around 11:00 am.

The streets in Dhaka have been almost empty since Saturday morning with a nominal number of transports plying. The presence of pedestrians and commuters was also far lower than a normal day.

However, the policemen were seen to remain alert at different points across the city. The city thoroughfares were found almost free from motorbikes and private vehicles during a visit to Mohammadpur, Shia Masjid, Collegegate, Asad Avenue, Khamarbari, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar areas between 7:30 am and 8:15 am. Some CNG-run auto rickshaws were seen plying the roads.