Ali Riaz urges political parties to reach common consensus
Professor Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, has called upon political parties to forge a common consensus on fundamental state principles to prevent the resurgence of dictatorship in the country.
"The main goal of the National Consensus Commission is to prepare a charter through inclusive discussions, which will outline the future path of Bangladesh. It is important to note that the charter will be based solely on issues where consensus is achieved," he said.
He made the remarks at the beginning of a dialogue with the 12-party alliance at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka today, Tuesday.
Among others commission members - Safar Raj Hossain, Badiul Alam Majumder, and Mohammad Ayub Mia were present, while the chief adviser's special assistant Monir Haider conducted the session.
Led by Jatiya Party chairman and 12-party alliance head Mostafa Jamal Haider, Bangladesh LDP chairman and 12-party alliance spokesperson Shahadat Hossain Selim, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal chairman and 12-party alliance coordinator Advocate Syed Ehsanul Huda, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh secretary general Golam Mohiuddin Ikram, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh chairman professor Nurul Amin Bepari, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) vice-president Rashed Pradhan, Labour Party Bangladesh chairman Lion Faruk Rahman, Bangladesh Kalyan Party chairman Shamsuddin Parvez, Islami Oikya Jote chairman Maulana Abdul Rakib, Bangladesh Islamic Party secretary general Abul Kashem, Progatishil Nationalist Party (PNP) chairman Firoz Mohammad Liton, and Naya Ganatantrik Party chairman MA Mannan participated in the meeting.
The vice-chairman of the commission said, "We want to reach consensus through discussion within a set timeframe. For state reconstruction and the establishment of a democratic order, political parties and alliances will need to compromise from their respective positions."
Referring to the student-led mass uprising in July last year, he said, "It laid the foundation for national unity, which is essential for the country's progress. We must come together. This doesn't mean we have to agree on everything."
"I believe we can reach a common consensus on the fundamental issues of state-building, restructuring, and creating a democratic and accountable governance system, which is the mission of the National Consensus Commission," he added.
The 12-party alliance held the dialogue with the National Consensus Commission on various reform recommendations made by the five commissions.
According to commission sources, the alliance agreed with 111 out of the 166 proposals made by the commission, disagreed with 48, and did not give any opinion on seven proposals.