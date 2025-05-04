Ali Riaz urges political parties to reach common consensus

Professor Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, has called upon political parties to forge a common consensus on fundamental state principles to prevent the resurgence of dictatorship in the country.

"The main goal of the National Consensus Commission is to prepare a charter through inclusive discussions, which will outline the future path of Bangladesh. It is important to note that the charter will be based solely on issues where consensus is achieved," he said.

He made the remarks at the beginning of a dialogue with the 12-party alliance at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka today, Tuesday.

Among others commission members - Safar Raj Hossain, Badiul Alam Majumder, and Mohammad Ayub Mia were present, while the chief adviser's special assistant Monir Haider conducted the session.