JaPa’s Mujibul Haque mentioned as AL-backed candidate in posters

Apart from mentioning him as a Jatiya Party nominated candidate in the 12th parliamentary elections, the party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque also referred to him in his electoral posters as a candidate backed by the governing Awami League.

This has sparked discontent among the voters and local Awami League activists as the JaPa has been contesting the polls apparently as a separate entity without joining the Awami League-led 14-party alliance.

Already an independent candidate from the Awami League has filed a complaint with the returning officer over this.

Mujibul Haque has been contesting the forthcoming elections with ‘plough’ symbol from Kishoreganj-3 constituency.