Rajshahi BNP leader sued for ‘threatening to kill’ PM

Abu Sayeed Chand, convener of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) Rajshahi district unit, has been sued under the Anti-Terrorism Act for ‘threatening to kill’ prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Baneshwar union Awami League general secretary Abul Kalam Azad filed the case with the Puthiya police station in the early hours of Monday.
Confirming the matter, Puthiya police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo, “A local Awami League leader filed the case under the Anti-Terrorism Act in the early hours of Monday. The police are moving to arrest him.”
However, Abu Sayeed was not arrested as of 1.15pm on Monday.
The Rajshahi district and city BNP jointly organised a rally at the Shibpur Hat High School premises in Puthiya on 19 May. BNP standing committee member, Selima Rahman was the chief guest at the programme. District BNP convener Abu Sayeed Chand presided over the programme.
The Awami League leaders and activists objected to a statement of his at the programme.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding the case, Awami League leader Abul Kalam Azad said, “Abu Sayeed Chand’s statement at the BNP programme in Shibpur is not acceptable at all. He has threatened to kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He would never use that sort of words against Khaleda Zia. We demand his immediate arrest.”
Meanwhile, Rajshahi district Awami League has protested Abu Sayeed Chand’s remark on prime minister Sheikh Hasina. They have called for protest rallies at upazilas and districts.
The sources in the party said the district Awami League will bring out a protest rally demanding Abu Sayeed Chand’s arrest at 4:00 pm on Monday.