Rajshahi BNP leader sued for ‘threatening to kill’ PM

Abu Sayeed Chand, convener of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) Rajshahi district unit, has been sued under the Anti-Terrorism Act for ‘threatening to kill’ prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Baneshwar union Awami League general secretary Abul Kalam Azad filed the case with the Puthiya police station in the early hours of Monday.

Confirming the matter, Puthiya police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo, “A local Awami League leader filed the case under the Anti-Terrorism Act in the early hours of Monday. The police are moving to arrest him.”