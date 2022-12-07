BNP starts terror activities before Dec 10: Quader

Prime minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest addressed the rally organised by Cox's Bazar District Awami League.
Pointing to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said, "Fakhrul Saheb, don't threaten to occupy Dhaka, I want to say that our leaders and workers will be on guard in the metropolis, districts, upazilas, wards and neighbourhoods".
Addressing the party leaders and workers, Quader said, "There is no alternative to unity for our existence. I am not a blind supporter of anyone. I speak for those who work. There is no alternative to public leader Sheikh Hasina".
The game will be played this December, during the next election and movements, he said, adding that the game also will be played against money laundering and stealing, vote rigging, Hawa Bhaban, corruption and fire terrorism.
AL presidium members - Mosharraf Hossain, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries - Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan and religious affairs secretary Sirajul Mostafa, district AL general secretary Mujibur Rahman and lawmakers Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, Asheq Ullah Rafiq and Zafar Alam also spoke at the rally, among others.