BNP starts terror activities before Dec 10: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP has started terror activities on the streets before its rally to be held on 10 December, reports BSS.

"BNP wishes to occupy streets and Dhaka on 10 December. Sometime ago, I got the news that BNP attacked the police in Naya Paltan. People know why they want to hold a rally in Naya Paltan. Because, they can use weapons and carry out fire terrorism quickly from there," Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said addressing a grand public rally at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium here.