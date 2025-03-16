Roadmap of national election should be declared soon: Golam Parwar

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s secretary general Mia Golam Parwar said Sunday the interim government should announce the roadmap of the next general election soon.

The government should roll out the electoral roadmap and announce the date in no time upon finishing the reforms necessary to fulfill the aspiration of the nation, Golam Parwar said addressing an Iftar party at National Press Club.

He was speaking at the programme organised by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) as special guest.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was chief guest at the event.