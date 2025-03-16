Roadmap of national election should be declared soon: Golam Parwar
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s secretary general Mia Golam Parwar said Sunday the interim government should announce the roadmap of the next general election soon.
The government should roll out the electoral roadmap and announce the date in no time upon finishing the reforms necessary to fulfill the aspiration of the nation, Golam Parwar said addressing an Iftar party at National Press Club.
He was speaking at the programme organised by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) as special guest.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was chief guest at the event.
“The new Bangladesh we are dreaming of through the student-mass uprising of July can be achieved by holding a free, fair and acceptable general election. A fair national election is needed to achieve the goal of democratic transition, equity, human dignity and social justice by handing over power to elected representatives of people,” said the Jamaat secretary general.
Golam Parwar said all political parties have reached a consensus about the national election. The election commission and government should make their stance about the election more clear.
He said the tribunal formed to punish those who committed crimes against humanity and carried out genocide in last 15-16 years should expedite the trial process.
He said a political consensus has been created among all political parties about trials of those who committed various crimes during the past fascist regime.
Golam Parwar said there will be a difference of opinion among the political parties but a national unity must prevail on fundamental issues for sake of peace and welfare of Bangladesh.
DUJ president Shahidul Islam, BFUJ’s acting president Obaidur Rahman Shahin and journalist leader Qader Goni Chowdhury, among others, spoke at the event.