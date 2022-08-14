Don’t want to disclose now why AL leaders didn’t protest after Bangabandhu’s killing: Amir Hossain Amu

Amir Hossain Amu, member of ruling Awami League’s advisory council, has said the plot to kill a leader who led the country to independence was not just another conspiracy. It was a master plan. There were international conspiracies and military personnel behind this.

He made these remarks while addressing a discussion ‘Bangbandhu Killing: Internal conspiracies and involvement of the US’ on Saturday. The Workers Party of Bangladesh organised the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in Dhaka to mark the National Mourning Day.

Amir Hossain Amu, the co-ordinator of Awami League-led 14-party alliance, said, “After Bangabandhu’s declaration of BAKSAL (Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League), a five-member committee was formed with the local Awami League leaders in each district. Besides, a governor was appointed in every district. Arrangements were made to train these five leaders and governors from each district separately. The five leaders from each district were accompanied by some 500 party activists to Dhaka. The plotters of the killing were aware of this. That means (they ensured) so that no protest could held from any district.”