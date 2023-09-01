Stay alert about BNP's move to play foul with people's voting rights: PM Hasina

Prime minister and Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her call to the nation to stay alert against any move to destroy the electoral system, saying that the BNP again wants to play foul with the people's voting rights and destroy the country, reports BSS.
"Election is not their (BNP's) concern as they are again out to play ducks and drakes with the voting rights of the people," she said.
She was addressing as the chief guest the "largest-ever student rally" organised by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan marking the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Referring to 2008 general election, she mentioned that the BNP-led 20 party alliance only got 30 seats in that election. "They didn't come to vie in election. They didn't seek votes and didn't get votes. You (BCL leaders and activists) should make people understand the matter," she said.
Describing BNP as the killer, looter, corrupt, terrorist, militant, grenade attacker, firearms smuggler, embezzler of orphan's money and vote manipulator, the prime minister said, "They never want welfare of the country and its people... they want to destroy the country."
She said the BNP made Bangladesh world champion in corruption for five times alongside turning it into a country of militancy and terrorism and looted peace and property of the masses.
"They have maligned Bangladesh in every sector," she added.
The prime minister came down heavily on the BNP as they are now talking about revival of democracy in the country despite the fact that they never believe in democracy as the BNP was formed by military dictator Ziaur Rahman who grabbed state power illegally violating the country's constitution.
"The BNP was born at the hands of a person who illegally grabbed state power. They don't believe in democracy," she said, adding that they are now saying that they will revive democracy in Bangladesh.
Carrying festoons, banners, placards, national and BCL flags and wearing T-shirts and caps with BCL logo, hundreds of thousands of leaders and activists of the BCL from across the country joined the rally since this morning by chanting slogan "Once again Sheikh Hasina", turning the venue and its adjoining areas into a human sea.
The prime minister also unveiled the cover of the BCL publication "Matribhumi".
On her arrival at the venue around 3:40pm, the prime minister was received by the Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, MP, and the president and the general secretary of the BCL.
Former BCL president, Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, MP, addressed the rally while other former presidents and general secretaries of the BCL were present on the dais.
BCL president Saddam Hussein presided over the massive student rally while its general secretary Sheikh Wali Ashif Inan moderated it.
The BCL president administered an oath to hundreds of thousands of students to dedicate them for welfare of the country and its people following the ideal of Father of the Nation under the prudent leadership of Sheikh Hasina and to help her win the next election through ballot revolution in favour of the Awami League's election symbol "Boat".
At the outset of the rally, the national anthem, theme song of the BCL and a song dedicated to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were sung while another song dedicated to the Father of the Nation was also screened on the LED monitor.
One minute silence was observed to show respect to martyrs of 15 August, 1975 and the Great Liberation War.