Stay alert about BNP's move to play foul with people's voting rights: PM Hasina

Referring to 2008 general election, she mentioned that the BNP-led 20 party alliance only got 30 seats in that election. "They didn't come to vie in election. They didn't seek votes and didn't get votes. You (BCL leaders and activists) should make people understand the matter," she said.

Describing BNP as the killer, looter, corrupt, terrorist, militant, grenade attacker, firearms smuggler, embezzler of orphan's money and vote manipulator, the prime minister said, "They never want welfare of the country and its people... they want to destroy the country."

She said the BNP made Bangladesh world champion in corruption for five times alongside turning it into a country of militancy and terrorism and looted peace and property of the masses.

"They have maligned Bangladesh in every sector," she added.

The prime minister came down heavily on the BNP as they are now talking about revival of democracy in the country despite the fact that they never believe in democracy as the BNP was formed by military dictator Ziaur Rahman who grabbed state power illegally violating the country's constitution.