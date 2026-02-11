Jamaat leader detained over alleged cash distribution in Muradnagar

A Jamaat leader named Habibur Rahman Helali was detained by locals in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla on allegations of distributing cash among voters.

A mobile court later took him to the police station after being informed. The administration said Tk 200,000 in cash was recovered from him. However, local Jamaat leaders claimed the incident was a “conspiracy”.

The incident took place in Niamat Kandi area of Saliakandi union in the upazila on Wednesday morning. He was detained and taken to the police station at noon.

Habibur Rahman Helali is the ameer of Jamaat in Dhamghar union of the upazila, where his home is located. He is also the chief coordinator of the election management committee of the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate in Saliakandi union.

Locals alleged that Helali was distributing cash among voters ahead of the 13th parliamentary election scheduled for tomorrow. Sensing the matter, locals detained him and informed the administration.

Upazila executive magistrate and assistant commissioner land Sakib Hasan Khan rushed to the spot. Later, Helali was detained and taken to Muradnagar police station along with Tk 200,000 in cash in two bundles of Tk 1,000 notes.