Cumilla-3
Jamaat leader detained over alleged cash distribution in Muradnagar
A Jamaat leader named Habibur Rahman Helali was detained by locals in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla on allegations of distributing cash among voters.
A mobile court later took him to the police station after being informed. The administration said Tk 200,000 in cash was recovered from him. However, local Jamaat leaders claimed the incident was a “conspiracy”.
The incident took place in Niamat Kandi area of Saliakandi union in the upazila on Wednesday morning. He was detained and taken to the police station at noon.
Habibur Rahman Helali is the ameer of Jamaat in Dhamghar union of the upazila, where his home is located. He is also the chief coordinator of the election management committee of the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate in Saliakandi union.
Locals alleged that Helali was distributing cash among voters ahead of the 13th parliamentary election scheduled for tomorrow. Sensing the matter, locals detained him and informed the administration.
Upazila executive magistrate and assistant commissioner land Sakib Hasan Khan rushed to the spot. Later, Helali was detained and taken to Muradnagar police station along with Tk 200,000 in cash in two bundles of Tk 1,000 notes.
After being detained, Helali denied the allegation and claimed he did not have that amount of money with him. He said he had only a small amount of cash for food expenses of Jamaat-e-Islami agents on election duty. He alleged that BNP men had planted the additional money in his vehicle to frame him.
Muradnagar upazila Jamaat ameer ANM Ilias made a similar claim. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon, he said Helali had been given responsibility in Saliakandi union as there were no responsible party leaders there. He was on his way to meet election agents in the morning when BNP activists, posing as locals, detained him.
“He did not have any money with him. Those who detained him filled a market bag with Tk 200,000 and placed it in the rear storage space of his vehicle as part of a conspiracy. Jamaat-e-Islami is not involved in such activities,” he said.
However, local BNP leaders termed the Jamaat leader’s claim “baseless and fabricated”. Muradnagar upazila BNP joint convener Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that Jamaat was distributing money across the Cumilla-3 constituency to disrupt a fair voting environment.
“They are ruining the electoral atmosphere and then spreading false propagandas. One of their men was caught red-handed by locals while distributing cash this morning. We believe Jamaat is trying to sabotage the election by creating disorder,” he said.
Muradnagar upazila assistant returning officer and upazila nirbahi officer Md Abdur Rahman told Prothom Alo around 3:00 pm that an executive magistrate and police team were sent to the spot after receiving information about cash distribution. The person was then detained and taken to the police station.
“As the executive magistrate could not catch him red-handed while distributing money, we have informed the judicial magistrate. The judicial magistrate will come and take further action,” he said.
Nine candidates are contesting in Cumilla-3 Muradnagar constituency. Among them are BNP vice-chairman Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaykobad, a five-time former member of parliament and candidate with the paddy sheaf symbol, and 11-party alliance candidate Yusuf Sohel, a working committee member of Cumilla north district Jamaat.