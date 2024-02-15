Mirza Fakhrul’s reaction after walking out of jail
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the movement to ‘restore the right to vote’ will continue. He said this immediately after walking out of Dhaka central jail on Thursday.
Fakhrul, in his immediate reaction said the BNP leaders-activists have nothing to lose heart.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury walked out of jail after languishing in jail for three and a half months.
They were freed from Dhaka central jail in Keraniganj at around 3:30pm today.
BNP leaders-activists greeted Mirza Fakhrul and Amir Khasru throwing flower petals on them at the jail gate.
Mirza Fakhrul at that time said BNP did not lose anything and they will continue their movement to restore the voting right of people.
BNP did not lose anything rather the government incurred loss by holding one-sided election on 7 January, said Fakhrul.
Amir Khasru also vowed to continue the movement.
Mirza Fakhrul was sued in 11 cases over the violence centering BNP’s Dhaka rally on 28 October. He had secured bail in 10 cases earlier and got bail in a case over attack on the residence of chief justice yesterday.
Amir Khasru was accused in 10 cases. He also secured bail in the case filed over attack on the residence of CJ yesterday.
Mirza Fakhru was arrested on 29 October and Amir Khasru was arrested on 2 November.