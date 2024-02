Fakhrul, Khasru freed from jail

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury have walked out of jail after languishing in jail for three and a half months.

They were freed from Dhaka central jail in Keraniganj at around 3:30pm today.

Mirza Fakhrul was sued in 11 cases over the violence centering BNP’s Dhaka rally on 28 October. He had secured bail in 10 cases earlier and got bail in a case filed over attack on the residence of chief justice yesterday.