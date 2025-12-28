Politics

13th JS election

Jamaat, NCP form electoral alliance

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman made the announcement during an emergency press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, 28 December, 2025.
An electoral understanding has been reached between the National Citizen Party (NCP) and eight other parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami.

This coalition has also been joined by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed ahead of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections.

The ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman made the announcement during an emergency press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, 28 December.

He noted that the original eight-party alliance has been expanded by the addition of the NCP and the LDP.

The ameer of Jamaat further stated that seat-sharing arrangements have been finalised through negotiations. Although several other parties have expressed an interest in joining the alliance, he clarified that it is not feasible at this stage.

