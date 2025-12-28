NCP will have to pay heavy price if it goes with Jamaat: Samantha Sharmin

Senior joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Samantha Sharmeen has voiced clear opposition to any electoral alliance or seat-sharing arrangement with Jamaat-e-Islami.

She warned that if such a move is made, the NCP will have to pay a heavy price.

At a time when the NCP is witnessing internal rifts and resignations over discussions on seat-sharing with Jamaat-e-Islami, Samantha Sharmin outlined her position in a post on her Facebook account, Sunday morning.

The member of the NCP’s political council said, “Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is not a reliable ally. I believe that any cooperation or understanding with it, given its political stance and ideology, would force the NCP to pay a heavy price.”