Jamaat-NCP in talks over seat-sharing deal
Discussions are underway between Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) over a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the 13th national parliamentary election. While many within NCP support the move, a section of the party opposes it. Whether an agreement will be reached is expected to become clear within the next couple of days.
Earlier, the possibility of a seat-sharing deal between NCP and the BNP was discussed, but no understanding was reached. Since then, talks with Jamaat have progressed positively, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
However, following the return of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh, senior NCP leaders see renewed prospects for reopening talks with the BNP. They are keen to meet Tarique Rahman to discuss a possible arrangement, though no indication had emerged from the BNP as of Thursday.
NCP leaders said the party’s top leadership has already held discussions with senior Jamaat leaders over seat-sharing. NCP has sought concessions in at least 50 constituencies, a number Jamaat considers excessive. Jamaat has yet to make a final position public. Further talks between senior leaders of both parties are expected within the next few days.
Within NCP, one faction supports a deal with Jamaat, while another strongly opposes it. The issue has triggered internal reactions, and on Thursday, Mir Arshadul Haque—known as a leader of the anti-Jamaat faction—resigned from the party. He had been joint member secretary of NCP and chief coordinator of its Chattogram city unit.
Meanwhile, Abdul Kader, a prominent figure of the July mass uprising and former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, claimed that NCP is moving toward an electoral deal with Jamaat.
In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, he said NCP initially sought 50 seats but settled on 30 after negotiations, under which it would not field candidates in the remaining 270 constituencies. He added that the alliance could be announced on Friday if all goes as planned.
Senior NCP leaders have declined to comment officially on the talks. However, one influential party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said many prospective NCP candidates who have conducted grassroots campaigns believe victory would be impossible without an alliance or understanding with either the BNP or Jamaat.
As a result, while talks with Jamaat continue, channels of communication with the BNP are also being kept open. The leader said a direct meeting between NCP’s top leadership and Tarique Rahman now appears likely.
Another senior NCP leader said it would become clear within days whether a seat-sharing deal with Jamaat will materialise and, if so, in what form.
Contacted for comment, Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad told Prothom Alo late Thursday night that discussions with NCP are ongoing.
Signs of Strain Within the Alliance
Ahead of the 13th parliamentary election, NCP, Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), and Bangladesh State Reform Movement formed an alliance on 7 December under the banner of the Democratic Reform Alliance.
At the time of its formation, the alliance said it aimed to emerge as a strong third force outside the BNP and Jamaat. However, efforts by NCP and AB Party to pursue understandings with either the BNP or Jamaat have angered the State Reform Movement.
Didar Bhuiyan, joint general secretary of the Rastra Sanskar Andolan, told Prothom Alo that there had been a consensus among the three parties that the Democratic Reform Alliance would function independently of both the BNP and Jamaat. “That understanding has already been violated by holding talks with both sides,” he said, adding that the party would soon issue an official statement on the matter.