Jamaat-NCP in talks over seat-sharing deal

Discussions are underway between Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) over a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the 13th national parliamentary election. While many within NCP support the move, a section of the party opposes it. Whether an agreement will be reached is expected to become clear within the next couple of days.

Earlier, the possibility of a seat-sharing deal between NCP and the BNP was discussed, but no understanding was reached. Since then, talks with Jamaat have progressed positively, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

However, following the return of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh, senior NCP leaders see renewed prospects for reopening talks with the BNP. They are keen to meet Tarique Rahman to discuss a possible arrangement, though no indication had emerged from the BNP as of Thursday.