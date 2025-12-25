NCP central leader resigns, expresses support for Tarique Rahman

Mir Arshadul Haque, joint secretary of the central committee of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has left the party, accusing it of failing to fulfil the promise of the July mass uprising. At the same time, he has expressed his support for BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Mir Arshadul Haque held multiple positions in the NCP, including central joint secretary, member of the executive council, member of the media cell and disciplinary committee, head of the environment cell, and chief coordinator of Cumilla city.

He had also received the party’s nomination for Chattogram-16 in the upcoming parliamentary election. He is a former vice-president of the Dhaka University Journalists’ Association (DUJA).

During his student life, Mir Arshadul Haque was involved in campus journalism as well as various movements and protests. Following this, after the July mass uprising, he initially joined the Jatiya Nagarik Committee. When the youth who led the uprising formed the NCP, he also became a member.