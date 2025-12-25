NCP central leader resigns, expresses support for Tarique Rahman
Mir Arshadul Haque, joint secretary of the central committee of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has left the party, accusing it of failing to fulfil the promise of the July mass uprising. At the same time, he has expressed his support for BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Mir Arshadul Haque held multiple positions in the NCP, including central joint secretary, member of the executive council, member of the media cell and disciplinary committee, head of the environment cell, and chief coordinator of Cumilla city.
He had also received the party’s nomination for Chattogram-16 in the upcoming parliamentary election. He is a former vice-president of the Dhaka University Journalists’ Association (DUJA).
During his student life, Mir Arshadul Haque was involved in campus journalism as well as various movements and protests. Following this, after the July mass uprising, he initially joined the Jatiya Nagarik Committee. When the youth who led the uprising formed the NCP, he also became a member.
On the morning of Thursday, the day Tarique Rahman returned from London after 17 years, Mir Arshadul Haque announced his resignation from the NCP in a Facebook post. In the post titled “A Special Announcement,” he wrote, “I hereby resign from the NCP.
I will not be contesting the Chattogram-16 constituency (Banshkhali) on behalf of the NCP. I am making this announcement on a special day, the day BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to the country after 17 years of exile. Welcome back.”
Expressing his disappointment with the NCP, he wrote, “The NCP’s journey began with the aspiration of the July mass uprising and the promise of a new political arrangement. But based on my experience over the past 10 months since the party’s formation, it has become clear to me that this party and its leaders have completely failed to keep that promise.
None of the dreams and potential that drew me to the NCP remain. I believe the party and most of its leaders are on the wrong path. I cannot follow this wrong path. From this moment, I have no political ties with the NCP. However, personal relationships will remain. I wish them well.”
Arshadul remarked that the most urgent need at this moment is the transition to democracy and the establishment of stability in Bangladesh.
He wrote, “Given the current situation in the country, it seems to me that there is no alternative to forming a government with a majority of seats under the leadership of Tarique Rahman and the BNP-led alliance. Reviewing the July uprising and Tarique Rahman’s various activities and statements since then, my personal observation is that he alone currently possesses the ability and capability to lead the country inclusively.”
“When other parties are trying to navigate the electoral process using religion and populism as their main agenda, Tarique Rahman is presenting a clear vision to the nation on issues directly related to people’s daily lives, including health, education, and the environment. He is also outlining concrete and practical solutions for various sectors, such as public health, education, environment, culture, and employment, in the days ahead. This smart approach has attracted me,” wrote Arshadul Haque.
The leader further wrote, “Young people should focus on the overall interest, future, and welfare of the country rather than being influenced by populism or any hype, and support the implementation of Tarique Rahman’s people-oriented vision. I have personally expressed my full support.”
No immediate reaction from the NCP was available regarding Mir Arshadul Haque’s resignation. However, a party source said the NCP is in talks over an electoral understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami. While a section of the party supports such a move, another section does not. Mir Arshadul Haque is among those who are opposed to aligning with Jamaat.
When contacted, Mir Arshadul Haque told Prothom Alo, “The NCP has gone astray overall. It has failed to emerge as a new party of the youth. I felt that staying in this party would not allow me to face the uncertainties and tough challenges of the days ahead. That is why I resigned. In the interest of the country, I am supporting the BNP and Tarique Rahman.”
Mir Arshadul said he has already sent his resignation letter to NCP convener Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhtar Hossain. However, when Prothom Alo tried to contact Nahid and Akhtar by phone, they did not respond.