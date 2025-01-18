BNP, other parties seek national elections before local govt polls

Jamaat-e-Islami has not yet disclosed its position on whether national or local elections should come first. There is no information if the party’s internal forums have discussed the issue. However, a central leader said they respect the public perception, irrespective of its nature. If the debate gains significant traction, the party will hold discussions and disclose its position.

When asked about the issue, Matiur Rahman Akand, the party’s publicity affairs secretary and member of the central executive committee, said, “In my personal opinion, national elections should come first. It will establish an elected government, which will arrange local government elections later. Otherwise, the interim government will not be able to handle conflicts between candidates at different places over the local government elections.”

A recent survey of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) revealed that around 65 per cent people want local government elections before the parliamentary polls. Some political parties said the question pattern might have impacted the public perception reflected in the survey. Besides, the people may express such opinions given the fact that they have been deprived of citizen services.

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), said, “I have no idea about the question pattern of the survey. The public have been aggrieved over the local government services, and it might have prompted some respondents to express such a view. I see it as normal.

“However, the national elections should be held first considering the current socio-economic and political reality. I believe the local government elections should be held after reforming the election system.”