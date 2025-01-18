BNP, other parties seek national elections before local govt polls
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has ruled out the proposition of holding local government elections before the national elections.
Following a standing committee meeting on Monday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir categorically said they want the parliamentary elections first.
“Our decision is clear – there should be no question of holding local government elections before the national parliamentary elections. The entire nation is now focused on the national parliamentary election, since the crisis lies there,” he added.
The BNP leader also noted that the people want to go for a democratic transition since the previous three national elections could not take place in a fair manner.
Jamaat-e-Islami has not yet disclosed its position on whether national or local elections should come first. There is no information if the party’s internal forums have discussed the issue. However, a central leader said they respect the public perception, irrespective of its nature. If the debate gains significant traction, the party will hold discussions and disclose its position.
When asked about the issue, Matiur Rahman Akand, the party’s publicity affairs secretary and member of the central executive committee, said, “In my personal opinion, national elections should come first. It will establish an elected government, which will arrange local government elections later. Otherwise, the interim government will not be able to handle conflicts between candidates at different places over the local government elections.”
A recent survey of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) revealed that around 65 per cent people want local government elections before the parliamentary polls. Some political parties said the question pattern might have impacted the public perception reflected in the survey. Besides, the people may express such opinions given the fact that they have been deprived of citizen services.
Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), said, “I have no idea about the question pattern of the survey. The public have been aggrieved over the local government services, and it might have prompted some respondents to express such a view. I see it as normal.
“However, the national elections should be held first considering the current socio-economic and political reality. I believe the local government elections should be held after reforming the election system.”
Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolan, laid emphasis on consultation with stakeholders and setting a priority in the interest of democratic transition.
“Carrying out reforms that are feasible before an election is now a national priority. We believe these issues should get more attention. And, a decision should be made on which election should come first in consultation with stakeholders,” he said.
While talking to Prothom Alo, Andaleeve Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), highlighted the challenges with the local government elections.
“Loal government elections have always been troublesome. If an initiative is taken to hold the elections now, some familiar goons of Awami League will enter the contest. It poses risks of area-based chaos, while the current government does not have the required level of public engagement to handle the situation,” he added.
Different opinions
As experiences of local government elections under partisan government were worse, several political parties thought it would not be bad to hold local government elections under the interim government.
Gazi Ataur Rahman, senior joint secretary general of Chormonai Pir’s Islami Andolon, told Prothom Alo, “Our experiences say local government elections do not become fair and neutral under the partisan government. This fear should not exist this time because local government elections will be held only after the reform of the electoral system. If the BBS survey is correct then it will not be bad to hold local govt elections at first, and that will help us understand the competency of the government and the election commission ahead of the national elections.”
Jatiya Nagrik Committee also wants local government elections are hold first. Its spokesperson Samatha Shatmin told Prothom Alo, “People suffer and law and order does not work as local government is no functioning properly. The BBS survey results have reflected out rational demands."
Indicating government’s willingness
The commission on reform to the electoral system also cited the BBS survey findings in their report. Talks are making rounds in the country’s political domain that it also Indicates government's willingness on this matter.
The BBS report said data was collected from 46,080 households through sampling and a respondent was selected among family members aged 18 or more through the Kish Grid method. Responses were collected from the selected individuals through specific questionnaires, and thus, 46,086 people participated in the survey.
Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the electoral system reform commission, told Prothom Alo this survey is conducted to learn the public opinion on election and other related issues because public opinion is very important in democracy.
Professor Mahbubullah, however, raised questions on the quality and reliability of the BBS survey. He said, “Questions arose on the BBS data at various times in the past. Work is done as per the will of the people in power, and if that happens then this is dangerous. However, it is a political matter not a statistical one. And if the BBS survey is correct then I would say political parties have failed on this matter as they could not convince people on why the parliamentary elections should be held first.”