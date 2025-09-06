Reform proposals
BNP rejects government’s request on upper house
The interim government requested the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to accept the proposal regarding the formation of the upper house of the parliament under the proportional representation (PR) system. However, the BNP rejected that.
Several relevant sources in the BNP and government confirmed that one of the advisers placed the request on behalf of the government during the chief adviser’s meeting with the BNP on 31 August. The chief adviser also requested the party to consider the issue.
Asked about this, a BNP leader said on condition of anonymity that the issue came during the meeting on 31 August. They said the issue was already settled at consensus commission and their party would accept if there is any scope to implement the reform proposals in compliance with law and the constitution now.
Although there was consensus in discussions with political parties under the National Consensus Commission on forming a bicameral parliament, there are differences of opinion regarding the election or formation method of the upper house.
The commission decided that the upper house, or Senate, would have 100 members. These 100 members would be elected through the system of proportional representation (PR), based on the votes bagged in the lower house elections.
In other words, a party would gain seats in the upper house proportionate to the number of votes it received across the 300 constituencies. However, the BNP and NDM expressed dissent, stating that seats in the upper house should instead be allocated on the basis of the number of seats a party wins in the lower house.
Relevant people say if the upper house were to be formed in line with the BNP’s demand, it would simply become a reflection of the lower house. Such a formation would be unnecessary and a waste of resources. The purpose of establishing the upper house would not be fulfilled in that case. The proposal for an upper house has been made to bring balance to the legislature and to make it more difficult for a single party to amend the constitution at will.
