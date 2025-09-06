BNP rejects government’s request on upper house

The interim government requested the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to accept the proposal regarding the formation of the upper house of the parliament under the proportional representation (PR) system. However, the BNP rejected that.

Several relevant sources in the BNP and government confirmed that one of the advisers placed the request on behalf of the government during the chief adviser’s meeting with the BNP on 31 August. The chief adviser also requested the party to consider the issue.

Asked about this, a BNP leader said on condition of anonymity that the issue came during the meeting on 31 August. They said the issue was already settled at consensus commission and their party would accept if there is any scope to implement the reform proposals in compliance with law and the constitution now.

Although there was consensus in discussions with political parties under the National Consensus Commission on forming a bicameral parliament, there are differences of opinion regarding the election or formation method of the upper house.