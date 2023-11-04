We won quarter final on 28 October: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said they have won the quarter final held on 28 October.

He said the semi final game will be played in future and the final in the first week of January.

The Awami League leader made this claim at the party's Dhaka division rally at Arambagh in the capital on Saturday. The rally was organised on the occasion of inauguration of Metro Rail-6 from Agargaon to Motijheel section.