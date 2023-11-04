We won quarter final on 28 October: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said they have won the quarter final held on 28 October.
He said the semi final game will be played in future and the final in the first week of January.
The Awami League leader made this claim at the party's Dhaka division rally at Arambagh in the capital on Saturday. The rally was organised on the occasion of inauguration of Metro Rail-6 from Agargaon to Motijheel section.
Obaidul Quader said it was said that Sheikh Hasina will not be in power after 28 October. She is sitting here. She inaugurated MRT-6 from Agargaon to Motijheel section.
Citing a question, where is BNP's excess?, he also said, "Oh! Mirza Fakhrul (BNP secretary general), now you will not be able to watch television. Now they are only running. Some held him to declare hartal. First he announced a half day hartal by mike. Later, he announced dawn-to-dusk hartal. Afterwards, they started running. It was said we (Awami League) will not get scope to flee. Now where is their way to flee?"
Asking where BNP leaders Amir Khasru, Gayeswar Roy and others, the road transport and bridges minister said they are heroes! Where are they now? Sheikh Hasina stays. But the BNP is to be traced. Finding nothing, they now entered caves. They held a press conference from caves.
Obaidul Quader said BNP is a communal party and a terrorist organisation. Whereas the whole world respects and invites Sheikh Hasina, BNP does not know to respect Sheikh Hasina. They don't know how to thank her. It is their low mentality.
Claiming that Sheikh Hasina is hugely popular among the people, he said she will get 70-75 per cent votes if she contests the election alone. This is why the BNP is jealous. If BNP goes to power, they will destroy democracy and the liberation war.
"Bangladesh should not be handed over to them. We have to be ready and alert to play the final game. Sheikh Hasina has to be made victorious by casting a vote in Boat," he added.