Fascist Hasina wanted to turn Bangladesh into a home of robbers: Rizvi
BNP senior joint secretary general advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Friday said fascist Sheikh Hasina tried to make Bangladesh into a home of robbers, but students foiled her conspiracy.
“Sheikh Hasina wanted to transform Bangladesh into a home of robbers. But students and people of the country resisted her,” he said.
Rizvi made the remark at a discussion organised by city branch of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Front on the occasion of Jagannath Dev’s Ratha Yatra in Dhaka South BNP office at Naya Paltan.
Rizvi said, Awami League laundered money from the projects under the cover of Padma Bridge, metro rail and others. The party imposed taxes on people in the name of providing civic amenities and laundered the amassed money abroad, he said.
The BNP leader said, Sheikh Hasina herself claimed that she had no property in Bangladesh. But now news of her properties in the name of her close persons is coming out in the media.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that seventy to eighty per cent of Awami League MPs were locally known as terrorists. They were addicted to grab land, fisheries, and even homes of others, he said.
Awami League couldn't tolerate opposition political views. They formed terrorist groups in every district, he added.
He said many opportunists in the administration may assist the fascist party in various ways to come back again. But such an autocratic regime should not return, he said.
He said action must be taken against the Awami League men who were found responsible for attacks on BNP leaders and activists and their fellows.
Under no circumstances, the country should go again under the rule of looters, smugglers and drug traffickers, he said.
President of the Bangladesh puja udjapon front Aparna Roy Das was the chief speaker on the occasion while member secretary of Dhaka metropolitan south BNP Tanvir Ahmed Robin, vice-president of the Bangladesh puja udjapon front Manik Lal Ghosh, joint general secretary Subhash Chandra Das, and organising secretary Joydev Joy were present as special guests.