Fascist Hasina wanted to turn Bangladesh into a home of robbers: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Friday said fascist Sheikh Hasina tried to make Bangladesh into a home of robbers, but students foiled her conspiracy.

Rizvi made the remark at a discussion organised by city branch of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Front on the occasion of Jagannath Dev’s Ratha Yatra in Dhaka South BNP office at Naya Paltan.