Hasina’s unfair elections led to July movement: Rizvi
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has reiterated the call for announcing a specific date for the next parliamentary elections.
“Once, the election is said to take place in December. Later, the deadline is mentioned as June. Instead of delivering such speeches, it is necessary to assure the nation with a specific date,” he said in a programme at the BNP headquarters at Naya Paltan in Dhaka on Friday.
He also slammed those who prioritise other issues over election. “Some people raise a question – did the movement take place due to election only? The movement took place as the election was not held in a fair manner. Sheikh Hasina did not hold a free, fair, and neutral election.”
He urged the interim government to announce a specific date, instead of killing time unnecessarily.