Hasina’s unfair elections led to July movement: Rizvi

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has reiterated the call for announcing a specific date for the next parliamentary elections.

“Once, the election is said to take place in December. Later, the deadline is mentioned as June. Instead of delivering such speeches, it is necessary to assure the nation with a specific date,” he said in a programme at the BNP headquarters at Naya Paltan in Dhaka on Friday.