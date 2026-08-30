Delhi denies permission for seminar featuring speakers linked to Awami League
Permission was denied for an international seminar in Delhi because it was due to feature speakers linked to the Awami League. The Delhi Police refused to grant clearance, telling the organisers that the event could not be permitted because of “certain controversies”.
The seminar was scheduled to take place yesterday, Saturday, from 6:00 pm to 8.30 pm. The organisers had also requested the Delhi Police to make the necessary security arrangements to ensure that the event could proceed without disruption.
The event was organised by the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia (FCC) in New Delhi. Its theme was “Europe and Asia: From Dialogue to a Partnership”. The FCC organised the seminar jointly with the Belgium-based organisation Hand in Hand Foundation.
Although no official explanation has been issued for the cancellation, it is believed that the Delhi Police withheld permission because some of the participants were linked to the Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh.
Tensions in relations between the two countries had emerged following a virtual appearance by Bangladesh’s ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the same club on 5 August, during which she commented on the situation in Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh government not only formally protested the incident but also sought assurances that such “undesirable provocations” would not be allowed to recur.
Following this, Dhaka also renewed and intensified its demand for Hasina’s extradition. Subsequently, a possible visit to India by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was postponed.
Well-informed quarters believe Saturday’s seminar was denied permission, possibly to prevent any fresh controversy from emerging.
They regard the decision as evidence of India’s sincerity in improving relations with the Bangladesh government. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said on several occasions, in connection with the controversy surrounding Hasina, that the government had nothing to do with what was said from that platform and that the remarks did not represent the position of the Indian government.
According to diplomatic sources familiar with the matter, by stopping Saturday’s seminar, Delhi also sought to convey to Bangladesh that, in the interests of bilateral relations, India no longer wants any unnecessary controversy.
Selim Mahmud, the Awami League’s information and research secretary, was due to attend Saturday’s seminar at the FCC. The party’s activities are currently banned in Bangladesh. Also invited was Nurun Nabi, a freedom fighter and Bangladeshi-American scientist.
Other invited speakers included former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri; Rohingya rights activist Ravi Alam; United Diplomatic Council President Asif Iqbal; and Hand in Hand Foundation General Secretary Golam Jilani, among others.
Czech politician Ondřej Dostál and German politician Peter Fahrenholz were also expected to attend the seminar.
Part of the event was to be devoted to a question-and-answer session. It is believed that the Delhi Police did not want the situation in Bangladesh to become the subject of adverse or contentious remarks during the session.
The Delhi Police informed the organisers on Saturday that permission for the event could not be granted. The application was annotated by hand, citing “certain controversies” as the reason for refusing permission.
FCC President Wael Awwad told the media that the event had been intended to focus on partnership and development. “It was an intellectual discussion. I am not sure why the Delhi Police denied permission,” he said.