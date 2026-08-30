Delhi denies permission for seminar featuring speakers linked to Awami League

Permission was denied for an international seminar in Delhi because it was due to feature speakers linked to the Awami League. The Delhi Police refused to grant clearance, telling the organisers that the event could not be permitted because of “certain controversies”.

The seminar was scheduled to take place yesterday, Saturday, from 6:00 pm to 8.30 pm. The organisers had also requested the Delhi Police to make the necessary security arrangements to ensure that the event could proceed without disruption.

The event was organised by the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia (FCC) in New Delhi. Its theme was “Europe and Asia: From Dialogue to a Partnership”. The FCC organised the seminar jointly with the Belgium-based organisation Hand in Hand Foundation.