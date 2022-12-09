Govt to maintain maximum restraint to avoid conflict: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the government does not want any kind of conflict and it will maintain a “maximum restraint”, UNB reports.

"We don’t want any sort of conflict. Sometimes there are instigations to get involved in a conflict. Some people desire to see a dead body for political benefit. They like to see the bodies as it makes it easy for them to use public sentiment for their own gain," he said while talking to the newspersons in Cox's Bazar Thursday.