Khaleda Zia leaves London for home
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia left Heathrow Airport in London for Dhaka in a special aircraft provided by Qatar’s Emir around 4.15 pm (London time) on Monday, BNP sources said.
She is likely to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 10.30 am Tuesday.
Earlier on Monday, her son and party’s acting chief Tarique Rahman drove her to the airport at about 2:10 pm (London time), her personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain said.
Khaleda Zia’s two daughters-in-law, Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman, are accompanying her on the journey.
She is returning home after receiving treatment in London as she went there on 7 January.