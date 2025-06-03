Jamaat ready to join elections anytime if level playing field ensured: Shafiqur Rahman
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said his party is ready to participate in elections at any time if a level playing field is created.
He made this remark at a Meet the Press at a hotel in Banani, Dhaka on Tuesday. Jamaat organised the event to brief the party’s stance regarding the Supreme Court's verdict on Jamaat’s registration status.
Shafiqur Rahman said, “We had initially mentioned a flexible timeframe from February to April. First, we said February, later we extended it to April. On the other hand, BNP strictly maintains it will be December."
"Now, if the election is held in December, what will our role be? Not just December—even if it happens today... if I see that a level playing field has been created and the nation is ready for a fair election, all organisations are ready, then of course we will join that election. We have no issue in joining. It is not about December specifically," he added.
Jamaat ameer said that holding elections in December or April without resolving these fundamental issues will bear no fruit. For this reason, clarifying these issues is the main priority and the biggest challenge.
Shafiqur Rahman further said they have demanded that elections be held by mid-February or within April. Elections should take place before Ramadan or, if not possible, by the end of April. Holding elections after May is not feasible due to the weather.
Jamaat Ameer demanded arrangements for expatriate Bangladeshis to vote. He said it is essential to ensure voting rights for expatriates, and his party is not willing to compromise on this issue. Expatriates are unable to exercise their civic rights.
The Jamaat leader said they have urged the election commission (EC) to make necessary arrangements so that expatriates can vote.
This is not a difficult task, he said adding they are seeing no progress from the EC on this matter.
At the Meet the Press, Shafiqur Rahman also spoke about local government elections before the national polls, judiciary of the country, Jamaat's registration, and the issue of the party symbol.