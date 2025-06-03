Jamaat ready to join elections anytime if level playing field ensured: Shafiqur Rahman

Shafiqur Rahman said, “We had initially mentioned a flexible timeframe from February to April. First, we said February, later we extended it to April. On the other hand, BNP strictly maintains it will be December."

"Now, if the election is held in December, what will our role be? Not just December—even if it happens today... if I see that a level playing field has been created and the nation is ready for a fair election, all organisations are ready, then of course we will join that election. We have no issue in joining. It is not about December specifically," he added.

Jamaat ameer said that holding elections in December or April without resolving these fundamental issues will bear no fruit. For this reason, clarifying these issues is the main priority and the biggest challenge.