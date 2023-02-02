It seems UNOs, DCs are owners of the country: AL lawmaker

"It seems the government officials -- UNOs (upazila nirbahi officers) and DCs (deputy commissioners) -- who are discharging duties in our constituency are the owners of the country. It is fine whatever they do. We even cannot distribute a blanket. We are distributing [the relief] on our own. We don’t receive government relief. When we ask for the government ones, they reply with kindness, 'Send a man with the slip. I will hand over the blanket. This is our state," the parliamentarian lamented.
He came up with these remarks while addressing the thanksgiving motion over the speech of the president in the parliament.
The AL lawmaker said, "There are many lawmakers in the parliament whose areas are ruled by the [government] officials. We are so-called elected representatives. They are the real owners of the nation."
Venting his anger for not including him in relief distribution, Dabirul Islam said, "I was elected parliamentarian for seventh term. But we are carrying out the duties at the mercy of UNO and the government officials."
"They behave in such a way as if the country was liberated at their order. We are the unwanted persons to them. Our demands are not accepted by them," he added.