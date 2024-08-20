Power changeover means qualitative change of state, politics: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman Tuesday underscored the need for ensuring the people’s political and economic empowerment along with exposing the fallen anti-people forces to justice to uphold the spirit and goals of the mass uprising.

“Ensuring every citizen’s right to vote is the main tool of the people’s political empowerment,” he said in a video message from London.

Tarique Rahman said with the “fleeing of mass-killer Hasina”, the path of eliminating fascist rule of 15 years has opened.

So it is the time to establish accountability-based democracy in the country, he said, adding that the oppressed, exploited and people having no rights are looking forward to a free, safe and dignified life.

He said it is high time to build a safe and humane Bangladesh to meet people’s expectations.

Tarique Rahman said in the past 15 years, the democracy-loving people continued their movement and struggle for establishing democracy, human rights and voting rights in the country by ending the fascist regime.