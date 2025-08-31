Jamaat concerned over govt’s ability to hold election: Taher

Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed concern and apprehension over the interim government’s capacity to conduct a national election, given its failure to curb extortion, the party’s Naib-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said on Sunday.

“Previously one group would take control of the bus stands; now another group has seized those. Yet the interim government has taken no visible action against these occupiers,” he told the media.

A four-member delegation of Jamaat met the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the state guesthouse Jamuna (currently serving as the Chief Adviser’s official residence) on Sunday afternoon.