Extrajudicial killing during interim govt unfortunate: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that plainclothes individuals “tortured and murdered” Comilla Jubo Dal leader Touhidul Islam.
He also emphasized the need for an investigation into whether allies of the Awami League, hiding within the government and administration, were responsible for this incident.
In a statement sent to the media on Saturday, Mirza Fakhrul further said that plainclothes people tortured and killed Touhidul Islam, the convener of the Jubo Dal in the Panchthubi union of Cumilla sadar upazila, after taking him from his home.
The BNP secretary general remarked that extrajudicial killings under an interim government, supported by political parties participating in the democratic movement after the fall of the fascist Awami government, is unfortunate. Such killings have shocked the nation. This incident has created a renewed sense of fear among the public.
He emphasized that it is crucial to deeply investigate whether Awami League allies within the government and administration are orchestrating these bloody events.
Mirza Fakhrul stated that no government force has the right to take the law into its own hands. Regardless of how powerful a criminal may be, they must be brought under the law and given exemplary punishment, as this is a fundamental requirement for the rule of law. He stressed that no government force has the right to torture and murder extrajudicially.
In his statement, Mirza Fakhrul strongly condemned, protested, and denounced the extrajudicial killing of Touhidul Islam. He also called for the arrest of those truly responsible for the murder and bringing them to justice.
Referring to extrajudicial killings during Sheikh Hasina’s 15 years in power, the BNP secretary general said that the brutality faced by the Jubo Dal leader in Comilla reminds everyone of the Awami fascist regime.
He mentioned that one of the key commitments of the interim government led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus was to free the nation from forced disappearances, murders, and extrajudicial killings and to protect the people from state-sponsored terrorism. However, if the Awami fascist misrule repeats itself, it will once again lead the country into chaos, and people will live in constant fear.
Mirza Fakhrul said that illegal killings will never bring peace and order to society. They blatantly disrespect the rule of law and push the country toward a primitive darkness.