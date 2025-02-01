Extrajudicial killing during interim govt unfortunate: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that plainclothes individuals “tortured and murdered” Comilla Jubo Dal leader Touhidul Islam.

He also emphasized the need for an investigation into whether allies of the Awami League, hiding within the government and administration, were responsible for this incident.

In a statement sent to the media on Saturday, Mirza Fakhrul further said that plainclothes people tortured and killed Touhidul Islam, the convener of the Jubo Dal in the Panchthubi union of Cumilla sadar upazila, after taking him from his home.

The BNP secretary general remarked that extrajudicial killings under an interim government, supported by political parties participating in the democratic movement after the fall of the fascist Awami government, is unfortunate. Such killings have shocked the nation. This incident has created a renewed sense of fear among the public.