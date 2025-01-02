July uprising proclamation: BNP wants recognition of their sacrifice in 16 yrs

All political parties support the government initiative to prepare the “proclamation of July uprising” on the basis of a national consensus. However, there are doubts regarding the success of this initiative.

But the political parties think the tension in the political arena surrounding declaration of the “proclamation of the July uprising” by the students who led the mass uprising, has been quelled. A massive political debate over this has been avoided for the time being by this initiative of the interim government.

Now the question arises as to how the proclamation would be prepared and what would be included in it.

Already the frontline leaders of the July have declared scrapping the constitution adopted in 1972 and making the Awami League irrelevant to the country’s politics.

At the same time, the reliable leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said they would demand recognition of the sacrifices they made during the last 16 years under the Awami League rule. The BNP leadership thinks the government initiative is a timely one.

Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the proclamation should include everything, including the movements over the last 16 years, killings and enforced disappearances, imprisonments and torture on the opposition and the contribution of the political parties.