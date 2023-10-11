US team inquires if opposition candidates can campaign: Home minister

The visiting pre-election assessment mission of the US has inquired about the possibility of violence in the next general election while meeting home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The mission also asked if the opposition joins polls, would the candidates be able to run election campaigns and if the government would be able to provide them with security.

The nine –member US mission held a meeting with the home minister at the auditorium of the home ministry. The home minister briefed the newsmen about the meeting afterwards.