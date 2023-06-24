Islami Andolon won’t take part in any election under current govt

Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) would not take part in any election under the current government, the party’s top leader and Charmonai pir Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim announced today.
He was speaking at a view exchange meeting organised by IAB on ways to hold a free and fair national election.
Representatives of 15 political parties including BNP, Jamaat and AB Party participated in the meeting held at a city hotel this afternoon.
IAB’s amir Syed Rezaul Karim floated a proposal of a polls-time national government during the meeting. As per his proposal, the national government has to be headed by a judge of appellate division and consist of representatives of registered political parties. The national government would be formed before the current national parliament’s tenure expires. The parliament would be dissolved after the national government is formed. The members of the national government would not be able to take part in the election.
The party also proposes that the members of the current cabinet cannot be part of the national government. Also, a fresh election commission (EC) has to be formed and the national government has to conduct the next general election within three to six months.
Concluding his speech, Syed Rezaul Karim said, “The current government is planning to conduct an election but none of us want it. All (present at the meeting) have reached a consensus on this.”
BNP’s vice president Barkat Ullah praised IAB’s peaceful stance despite being attacked during the Barishal City Corporation election.
BNP joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal said we acknowledge our party had some mistakes when it was in power but it would be unjust to equal BNP with Awami League.
Syed Faizul Karim said, “An acceptable election is necessary for the country as well as for Awami League. Because, a party loses its value when it comes to power depending on others. The Awami League of 1996 and the Awami League of 2008 to 2018 is not the same. In ’96, president of a union unit Awami League used to get respect from OC (officer in charge of police) but now even MPs confess that the OCs don’t listen to them. Why would they as they have made you MP without any vote?”
Kalyan Party’s president Syed Muhammad Ibrahim urged political parties to prepare for the next general election taking geo-politics, national interests and security into consideration.
AB Party’s member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju said another mass upsurge is needed in 2023 for holding a fair election.
Khelafat Majlish’s secretary general Ahmad Abdul Quader said there cannot be an election under a partisan government. A polls-time government should be formed dissolving the current parliament.
Patuakhali Science and Technology University’s former vice chancellor Abdul Latif Masum said the government is under tremendous pressure and IAB’s call to topple the government is the last nail to its coffin.
IAB’s presidium members Syed Mosaddek Billah, Ashraf Ali Akan, secretary general Younus Ahmad, Insaf Kayem Committee’s Shawkat Mahmud, Jamaat e Islami’s representative Khalilur Rahman Madani, Jatiya Party’s leader Golam Masih and Farayezi Andolon’s Abul Hasan, among others, spoke at the meeting.