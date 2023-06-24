Islami Andolon won’t take part in any election under current govt

Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) would not take part in any election under the current government, the party’s top leader and Charmonai pir Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim announced today.

He was speaking at a view exchange meeting organised by IAB on ways to hold a free and fair national election.

Representatives of 15 political parties including BNP, Jamaat and AB Party participated in the meeting held at a city hotel this afternoon.

IAB’s amir Syed Rezaul Karim floated a proposal of a polls-time national government during the meeting. As per his proposal, the national government has to be headed by a judge of appellate division and consist of representatives of registered political parties. The national government would be formed before the current national parliament’s tenure expires. The parliament would be dissolved after the national government is formed. The members of the national government would not be able to take part in the election.