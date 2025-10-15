CUCSU voting begins half an hour late

Voting in the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) and Hall Union elections has begun—half an hour behind schedule. Although polling was set to start at 9:00 am today, Wednesday, it finally began around 9:30 am.

Students, many of whom are casting their ballots in a student union election for the first time in their university lives, expressed excitement and enthusiasm as they arrived to vote.

Polling booths have been set up across five faculty buildings, with campaign workers and supporters from different panels gathered outside the centres.