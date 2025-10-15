CUCSU voting begins half an hour late

- Voting begins in CUCSU election
Voting in the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) and Hall Union elections has begun—half an hour behind schedule. Although polling was set to start at 9:00 am today, Wednesday, it finally began around 9:30 am.
Students, many of whom are casting their ballots in a student union election for the first time in their university lives, expressed excitement and enthusiasm as they arrived to vote.
Polling booths have been set up across five faculty buildings, with campaign workers and supporters from different panels gathered outside the centres.
Assistant returning officer SM Sharifuzzaman, who is overseeing the polling centre at the Faculty of Engineering, told Prothom Alo that voting began at 9:30 am in accordance with official instructions and that students are casting their votes peacefully.
Polling will continue until 4:00 pm, he said, adding that any student who queues before the closing time will be allowed to vote.
The first shuttle train of the day reached the University of Chittagong campus at 8:20 am, carrying students eager to cast their votes in the long-awaited Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) election.
Unlike other days, none of the passengers were heading to classes or exams—their sole purpose today was to vote.
After getting off the train, Umme Humaira, a fourth-year student of the Department of International Relations, told Prothom Alo, “After 35 years, we finally have a CUCSU election. It’s a matter of pride for us, and we want to choose the most deserving candidates.”
Parmita Chakraborty, a first-year student of the Department of Communication and Journalism, said, “Usually, we come to campus for classes and exams, but today we came as voters—to witness history being made.”
The long-awaited CUCSU and Hall Union elections are being held today, Wednesday. Students will be able to cast their votes from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Thousands of students arrived on the campus early in the morning aboard the first shuttle train, which departed Chittagong Railway Station at 7:20 am and reached the university at 8:20 am.
Stepping off the train, the students made their way towards the faculty buildings, where polling stations have been set up in five faculties.
This year’s election involves 27,516 registered voters, including 11,156 female students. A total of 908 candidates are contesting — 415 for 26 central union posts, and 493 for 210 positions across 14 residential halls and one hostel.
In the central union, 24 candidates are vying for the vice-president (VP) post, 22 for general secretary (GS), and 22 for assistant general secretary (AGS).
Voting in the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) and hall council elections began this morning, Wednesday, marking the first such polls in 35 years.
Polling started at 9:00 am and will continue until 4:00 pm, though voting at several centres began slightly late. Students were seen standing in queues, eagerly casting their ballots—many voting in a student union election for the first time in their university lives.
This year, polling centres have been set up in five faculty buildings. Supporters of different contesting panels were seen gathered around the centres.
At the Faculty of Science polling centre, Mohammad Alamgir and Mohammad Ejazul Haque, both second-year students of the Physics Department, told Prothom Alo that they were excited to vote for the first time at the university.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this opportunity,” one of them said.
Another student, Mohammad Abdullah, said the election campaign had been peaceful and he hoped the same calm environment would continue throughout the voting day.
This year’s CUCSU election involves 27,516 registered voters, including 11,156 female students.