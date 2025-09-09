DUCSU election: Vote of returning to fair practice today

The repressive culture of the guestroom and gono room (Where students are subjected to abuse in the name of teaching manners in guest halls) at Dhaka University has come to an end with the July uprising.

The politics of forceful occupation and domination has stopped for the time being too. It is no longer mandatory for the students to join the programme of any political party.

Different student organisations too are now focusing on planning their programmes centering various problems of the common students.

Now the students and teachers of Dhaka University are expecting that these changes that came through the July uprising will sustain and the rights and interest of the students will be protected. The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union election is being held today with these expectations.

This is the 38th DUCSU election since its inception 100 years ago. DUCSU elections were held on a regular basis in most part under British and Pakistan rule.

Till the ‘50s, the DUCSU and Hall Unions mainly worked for protecting the students’ rights, organised different programmes, including cultural functions, debates, poetry recitation, and in-house sports competitions, and released different publications. These works continued in the 60s too.