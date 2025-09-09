DUCSU election: Vote of returning to fair practice today
The repressive culture of the guestroom and gono room (Where students are subjected to abuse in the name of teaching manners in guest halls) at Dhaka University has come to an end with the July uprising.
The politics of forceful occupation and domination has stopped for the time being too. It is no longer mandatory for the students to join the programme of any political party.
Different student organisations too are now focusing on planning their programmes centering various problems of the common students.
Now the students and teachers of Dhaka University are expecting that these changes that came through the July uprising will sustain and the rights and interest of the students will be protected. The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union election is being held today with these expectations.
This is the 38th DUCSU election since its inception 100 years ago. DUCSU elections were held on a regular basis in most part under British and Pakistan rule.
Till the ‘50s, the DUCSU and Hall Unions mainly worked for protecting the students’ rights, organised different programmes, including cultural functions, debates, poetry recitation, and in-house sports competitions, and released different publications. These works continued in the 60s too.
However, during the 1960s, the political role of DUCSU and various student organisations came to the forefront around the education movement, the movement against Ayub Khan’s military rule, and the mass uprising of 1969.
Even after Bangladesh’s independence, DUCSU played a role in producing leadership in various spheres. Yet, in the 54 years since independence, DUCSU elections have been held the fewest times—only seven.
Voting outside the halls for the first time
Before the last DUCSU and hall union elections in 2019, all panels except the then-ruling party’s student wing Chhatra League (now banned) demanded that polling centres be set up in academic buildings outside the residential halls.
Their concern was that voting might be influenced, as the halls were under Chhatra League’s absolute control at the time. But the then Dhaka University administration ignored the concern and held the voting inside the halls. That election was questioned.
Learning from past experience, Dhaka University authorities have decided to keep polling centres outside the residential halls this time. For the first time, DUCSU and hall union voting is being held outside the halls. Students will cast their votes at eight designated centres on campus (810 booths in total).
At Curzon Hall centre, students of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall and Amar Ekushey Hall will vote (5,077 votes). The Physical Education Centre has been designated for students of Jagannath Hall, Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall and Salimullah Muslim Hall (4,853 votes). At the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), students of Rokeya Hall will cast their votes (5,665 votes).
Students of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall will cast their votes (4,755 votes) at the Dhaka University Club centre. Students of Sir AF Rahman Hall, Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall and Bijoy Ekattor Hall will vote at the Senate Building centre (4,830 votes).
The highest number of students will cast their votes at the Udayan School and College centre. A total of 6,155 students from Masterda Surja Sen Hall, Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Kabi Jasimuddin Hall will vote there. At the Geology Department centre, 4,443 students of Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall will cast their votes. At the University Laboratory School and College centre, arrangements have been made for 4,096 students of Shamsunnahar Hall to vote.
Voting will continue today from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. However, those who enter the polling centre premises by 4:00 pm will be allowed to cast their votes, no matter how long it takes. The results will be announced tonight after the counting is completed.
In today’s DUCSU election, BNCC, Rover and Ranger members will assist with voter line management and remain present at the polling centres. They will be followed by the proctorial body and designated teachers. For security surrounding the election, a police control room has been set up in the TSC area. Vote counting will be shown live on LED screens outside each centre.
On Monday afternoon, in a video message posted on the university’s official Facebook page, vice-chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan urged students to come to the polling centres and cast their votes without fear.
DUCSU election last time and this time
In the previous election in 2019, voting was held for six hours from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Although the number of voters is slightly lower this time, the number of candidates is higher than before. Last time, there were a total of 43,256 voters, including 16,312 female students. This time, there are 39,874 voters, of whom 20,915 are male students and 18,959 are female students.
In 2019, 229 candidates contested 25 DUCSU posts; this time, 471 candidates are contesting 28 posts. In the last election, 509 candidates contested 234 posts across 13 posts in each of the 18 hall unions; this time, the number has risen to 1,035.
In this election, of the 471 DUCSU candidates, 62 are female students (13 per cent of the total). In the five female hall unions, 185 candidates are contesting 65 posts. Among the DUCSU candidates, 18 are students from minority communities and indigenous groups, making up just 3.82 per cent of the total. In the hall unions, 55 candidates are contesting 13 posts in Jagannath Hall. Among the 185 candidates in the five female hall unions, 14 are from minority communities.
It is believed that female students’ votes could play a significant role in determining the outcome of this DUCSU election. In addition, the 2,222 students from minority communities in Jagannath Hall and over 1,500 minority female voters in the five female halls could also have a significant impact on the results. Their votes account for 10 per cent of the total.
In the previous election, the age limit for candidates and voters was 30 years, but this time it has been raised. Due to the lack of opportunity for open politics, no panel from Islami Chhatra Shibir participated in the last election. This time, with it being banned, no panel from Chhatra League is contesting. Last time, there were 13 panels; this time, nearly 10.
The main contest for DUCSU’s top three posts is expected to be among candidates from Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir backed Oikyabaddha Shikkharthi Jot, Ganatantra Chhatra Sangshad-backed Boishamya Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangshad, Swotontro Shikkharthi Oikya led by Umama Fatema, and Protirodh Parshad panel backed by seven left leaning student organisation.
In the last election, there were specific allegations of pressure being applied on candidates and voters; such complaints have not emerged this time. Last time, Chhatra League benefited from controlling the voting rooms, but no one has such an advantage this time. Incidents of code-of-conduct violations during campaigning are also comparatively fewer. A new addition this year was the organisation of an election debate for DUCSU candidates by the university administration.
Over the past few days, this reporter spoke to many teachers and students on campus. They believe that the positive changes brought about by the July uprising could be made sustainable and lasting through the DUCSU election. However, for that, regular elections are necessary.
Mohammad Zashim Uddin, the chief returning officer for the DUCSU and hall union elections, told Prothom Alo that all necessary arrangements have been made for peaceful voting in a festive atmosphere. If a model is established in DUCSU, it could be followed across the country.