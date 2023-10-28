Awami League, BNP clash in Kakrail, vehicles vandalised

Leaders and activists of Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) locked in clashes in the capital’s Kakrail around 11:00am on Saturday.
Several vehicles were vandalised during the clashes.
According to witnesses, a group of Awami League leaders and activists were going to Gulistan by a pickup van while BNP leaders and activists took position on the streets from Kakrail to Arambagh.
The pickup van could not cross the Kakrail intersection, resulting in clashes between the activists of both parties.
Leaders and activists of both parties were seen carrying sticks during the clash and several vehicles were also vandalised.
Awamui League is scheduled to hold a peace and development rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital around 2:00pm.
At the same time, BNP will hold a grand rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area with the one-point demand of the government’s ouster.
A large number of BNP leaders and activists had been gathering since Friday night to join the party’s rally on Saturday.
BNP leaders and activists were seen arriving at Naya Paltan on Saturday morning and taking position on the streets, stretching from Malibagh intersection to Kamalapur railway station via Kakrail intersection.