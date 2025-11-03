Interim govt gives political parties one week to reach consensus
After submitting the recommendations for implementing the July Charter, the interim government will no longer take any further initiative to resolve differences among political parties.
The parties have now been asked to hold discussions among themselves and reach a consensus. They have been given a week’s time to do so.
Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul made the remarks at a press conference following an emergency meeting of the Advisory Council on Monday.
At the press conference, Asif Nazrul said that an emergency meeting of the Advisory Council was held today.
The meeting expressed its gratitude to the National Consensus Commission and the political parties for their efforts in reaching agreements on reforms and building consensus on various issues.
The Advisory Council meeting discussed the Consensus Commission’s proposed July National Charter, the finalisation of the Constitutional Reform Order, and the organisation of the referendum as mentioned in the proposal, including the content of the referendum itself.
Asif Nazrul stated that the meeting observed how, despite prolonged discussions within the Consensus Commission, differences of opinion remain on several reform recommendations.
Furthermore, the meeting expressed concern over the disagreements among political parties regarding when the referendum will be held and what its content will be.