NCP describes proposed budget as 'ambitious, fiscally unrealistic'

The National Citizen Party (NCP) today, Thursday dismissed the government's proposed Tk 9.38 trillion (9.38 lakh crore) budget for fiscal year 2026-27 as overly ambitious and detached from economic reality, warning that the actual deficit could be nearly double the official figure.

Reacting to the budget placed before parliament by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, NCP's Shadow Budget Committee chief and joint convener Atik Mujahid said the stated deficit of around Tk 2.5 trillion (2.5 lakh crore) masked a far graver fiscal picture.