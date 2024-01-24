PM Hasina to meet independent MPs Sunday
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting with independent MPs who were elected in the 12th national parliament election.
Independent members of parliament (MPs) have been invited to the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday evening.
There are 62 independent members of parliaments at the 12th national parliament. Of them, 58 are Awami League leaders. However, the prime minister invited the independent members of parliament.
Sources at Awami League confirmed the matter.
Sources at Awami League said the prime minister may give directives about the role of independent MPs, especially the party leaders who have been elected as independent MPs and how the reserved seats for women against the independent MPs will be distributed.
Winning 223 seats, Awami League has formed the new government. After the party, the independent MPs got the highest 62 seats. The Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in the 11th parliament got 11 seats. So a confusion has surfaced as to which party will be the opposition in the parliament.
However, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has already said the Jatiya Party is going to take the role of opposition in the parliament.
Sources at the election commission said letters have already been issued to the independent MPs seeking their decision on the reserved seats for women.
As per the law, within 21 days after the publication of the gazette of the result of general election, the issue of formation of alliance has to be informed. During the period, if any independent MP does not join any alliance, a separate independent alliance comprising those independent MPs will be considered to be formed.
Sources said independent MPs have been discussing among themselves over the reserved seats for women. Various lobbying is going on.
However, independent MPs are waiting for the decision from the prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday.