PM Hasina to meet independent MPs Sunday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting with independent MPs who were elected in the 12th national parliament election.

Independent members of parliament (MPs) have been invited to the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday evening.

There are 62 independent members of parliaments at the 12th national parliament. Of them, 58 are Awami League leaders. However, the prime minister invited the independent members of parliament.

Sources at Awami League confirmed the matter.

Sources at Awami League said the prime minister may give directives about the role of independent MPs, especially the party leaders who have been elected as independent MPs and how the reserved seats for women against the independent MPs will be distributed.